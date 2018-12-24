Delhi Jal Board approves Rs 453 crore for rejuvenation of 159 lakes, creation of two mega lakes

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has approved Rs 453 crores for rejuvenation of 159 lakes across Delhi and creation of two mega lakes, an official statement said Monday.Out of Rs 436 crores, the board has approved Rs 77 crores for the creation of two mega lakes in Rohini and Nilothi while Rs 376 crores for rejuvenation of 159 lakes, the statement said. With the approval of Nilothi and Rohini mega lakes, the total number of lakes to be created in Delhi goes up to five. Lakes in Dwarka and Najafgarh are already approved and Timarpur will be approved soon, it said. The move to approve Rs 376 crore to rejuvenate the lakes aims to recharge groundwater, create additional reserves of water among other benefits, the statement said.The cumulative lake area will be spread across over 350 acres with water potential to hold 1,581 million litres or 135 million gallons. "The water-bodies will be designed scientifically to recharge groundwater to the maximum extent possible. Apart from rainwater, treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants will be polished using natural wetlands and other methods to maintain the water levels in the water-body throughout the year," the statement said. It said the step will improve depleting groundwater levels of Delhi apart from making the city sustainable for water supply. Excess water from the ground will be taken out to augment Delhi water supply wherever required, the DJB said.In addition to the lakes being created and rejuvenated by the Delhi Jal Board, 29 lakes are being rejuvenated by the Irrigation Flood Department.This is being done in line with the announcement made by the Delhi government's plan of rejuvenating 200 water bodies in Delhi.The consultants for the project are NEERI, IIT Delhi and WAPCOS. PTI UZM UZM DPBDPB