Delhi Jal Board extends deadline to avail waiver of arrears on dues till Jan 31

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday said its consumers can avail one-time waiver of water arrears and late payment surcharge till January 31 next year.Earlier, the last date to avail the waivers was November 30. The DJB has decided to extend the date on the directions of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of the water utility, a statement said.The move is intended to bring more consumers to the billing network through functional water meters in all households.Consumers can avail full waiver if they pay the principal arrear, according to the category they fall under, due till March 31, 2019.Delhi's colonies are categorised from A-H. Officials said A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas.'A' category colony include those in Maharani Bagh, Chanakyapuri and Golf Links. For 'A' and 'B' category colonies, 25 per cent rebate will be given on their principal arrears while in the 'C' category colonies, 50 per cent waiver will be provided on the same.In 'D' category colonies, people will get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear. PTI GVS SOMSOM