Delhi Jal Board staff plant 1 lakh saplings across Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board carried out a mega plantation drive on Saturday and planted around one lakh saplings at 28 locations in the city. Around 8,000 employees, including CEO Akhil Kumar and other senior officials, participated in the plantation exercise.The drive started from Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant and around one lakh saplings and shrubs of various species, including Jamun, Crotton, Ficus panda, Kaner, Motia, Gardenia, Murria, Gardenia, Jatropha, Bougainvillea, Inerme, were planted."Plants and trees are the nature's lungs. Protection, conservation and restoration of our environment is the need of the hour. Through such drives, the DJB is striving to set an example in creating heightened environmentalconsciousness and much needed behavioural change towards green and eco-friendly existence," the DJB CEO said.