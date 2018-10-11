Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair 2018 Concludes on a High Note; Visitor Influx Reflects a Bullish Market Ahead for Industry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --DJGF 2018 at a glance: - Over 700 brands showcased- Over 45 % growth in new participants- Over 30% growth in unique visitor footfall- Announcement of massive Jewellery Tech Park in the Capital to accommodate 10,000 stores- Showcase and launch of trend-setting product designs & technologies- 4th edition of The Retail Jewellers Guild Awards The 7th edition of the Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair (DJGF), hosted by UBM India concluded successfully at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The show was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Delhi; Guest of Honour Shri Karnail Singh, BJP National Convener - USA Business; Shri Yogesh Singhal, President - TBJA; Mr. Michael Duck, Executive Vice President, UBM Asia Ltd. ; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee, Group Director, UBM in the presence of other dignitaries from the jewellery trade. The B2B Fair is recognised as an integral part of the jewellery industry and brought together jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers & exporters, jewellery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers & traders, precious metal & jewellery mounting traders & suppliers, and trade & governmental organisations under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business. Spread over six halls, the event saw a glittering display with 300+ participants and 700+ top of the line brands. It received an overwhelming response from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as Maharashtra amongst others, further validating it as a reputed industry platform and the biggest jewellery and gemstone sourcing destination for jewellers.One of the key highlights of the expo was the three-day insightful seminar by the National Institute of Diamond & Gems (NIDG) and Delhi Gem & Jewellery Institute (DGL). Day 1 saw sessions on Diamond Assortment and Valuation and Gemstone Identification that talked about understanding fast gemmological concepts to distinguish between Ruby, Emerald & Sapphire to their common substitute/stimulants. Day 2 and Day 3 saw sessions on Synthetic Diamonds (HPHT & CVD) that discussed the concept of Synthetic Diamonds, Lab Grown Diamonds, HPHT Synthetic, CVD Synthetic and Diamond Grading to Trading (Diamond Parcel Trade) that helped understand the concept of Diamond Parcel business with local trade grades beyond 4C's of Diamond Grading.The list of key exhibitors this year included Shilpi Jewels, Vikas Chain, Unique Chain, Riddhima Chain, Swarnshilp, Rohtak Chain, Heera Jewellers, Shri Balaji Gold, Royal Chain and Classic Solitaires amongst others. As a precursor to the expo, UBM India held a series of successful road shows in North Indian cities like Bareilly, Chandigarh and Dehradun. The fair was supported by eminent associations namely The Bullion & Jewellers Association, Delhi Jewellers Association, Maliwara Jewellers Association & Karol Bagh Jewellers Association.Speaking at the inauguration of DJGF 2018, Chief Guest Shri Ram Niwas Goel, Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Delhi said, "I take pride in using a reputed platform like the DJGF to announce the soon to be launched jewellery tech park in the capital. The jewellery park will undoubtedly make North India a most exciting jewellery hub, by attracting national and international industry professionals. The one stop tech park will have the latest technological innovations and will be able to accommodate over 10,000 stores."Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, "In the coming years, growth in the Gems and Jewellery sector will be largely contributed by the development of retailers and brands. Established brands are steadily steering the organised market and are opening opportunities for growth. The organised sector will continue to play a fundamental role as it has the potential to adapt to the consumer and economic changes. The Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair is a gateway to the organized Indian jewellery market with a focus on the North, offering a fine experience along with special events - Seminars, Workshops, Panel discussions, and a Fashion Show.""Being one of the five city jewellery shows of UBM India, DJGF reinforced a sense of trust in the jewellery market with the scintillating products offered. This augurs well for the upcoming wedding and festive season when jewellers will see higher sales and footfalls. This year's edition saw over 700 top notch brands displaying trending and distinctive jewellery. We had a remarkable 45 % growth in new exhibitor participation and a growth of over 30% in unique visitor footfall. The show also held the 4th edition of the Retail Jewellers Guild Awards (RJGA), a unique initiative honouring the best talent in the retail jewellery business across India," he further added.The industry witnessed the fourth edition of the Retail Jewellers Guild Awards on the evening of 30th September. A unique initiative by UBM India, the awards recognised and honoured excellence and efforts of individuals & organisations in the Retail Jewellery Business on a pan India level. Over a period of 3 years, RJGA has grown to become the most transparent and process driven awards for the industry that provides equal consideration to big and small companies from various corners of the country. The Retail Jewellers Guild Awards along with Ernst & Young as process advisors drew out the best of the country's talent in the retail jewellery industry through a methodical, professional procedure. The extensive award categories this year were crafted, keeping in mind, the diverse activities of the retail jewellery industry, comprising 'Store of the Year', 'Excellence in Design', 'Marketing Excellence' and 'Operational Excellence'.With more than 500 jewellery retailers, manufacturers, HNIs and the capital's fashionable set in attendance, the awards night also comprised four captivating fashion sequences by show stoppers such as Aditi Hundia - Yamaha Fascino - Miss Diva Supranational 2018; Shraddha Shashidhar - Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017 - Miss Universe India; Priyadarshini Chatterjee - Fbb Femina Miss India World 2016 and Peden Ongmu Namgyal - Yamaha Fascino - Miss Diva Supranational 2017. They upped the glamour quotient considerably, and provided a glimpse of the stunning collections of jewellery that are bound to make their way to key retail jewellery stores in the upcoming high season. The highlight of RJGA 2018 was the Walk of Fame for the Jewellery Industry - an exclusive showcase of master pieces by eminent brands including Shri Balaji Gold, Vikas Chains, Savio and Savya jewels. Insights from industry stalwarts, entertainment acts and networking sessions were some of the other high points of the evening.Industry Speaks at DJGF 2018: Arun Garg, Director, Tirumala Jewellers said, "We had a good start to Delhi Jewellery and Gems Fair (DJGF) , we received a lot of business inquiry right on Day 1 . While the exhibition is focused on B2B segment of industry we have also had many retail customers visiting our booth. We have been a part of DGJF for the last 4 years and have seen the event grow year on year. We look forward to substantial growth in the coming years ahead". Surendra Rathod, CEO, Yash Gold said, "We have have been part of the expo for past 2 years and we have had a good footfall over 3 past days. We would like to congratulate the organisers for putting up a good expo and this has translated to good business over the past 3 days. We would have liked to spend an additional day at the expo and hence would request the organizers to extent the event for at least another day"Appy Bindal, Director, Vimal Diamonds said, "We really enjoyed being a part of the exhibition because there was a good footfall and top notch quality visitors had been visiting our booth . We have been participating at this expo for the past 4 years as it has helped us getting good clientele over the years and we expect to be part of exhibition for future. We look forward to the great experience ahead. "N.K Jain, Director, Savya Jewels said, "We have been participating at the expo for 3 years and it is one of the leading expo in the industry. The 3 day event was good in terms of, the footfall and developing business, and it has exceeded our expectations".Adish Soni, Director, Rohtak Chain said, "It was really great being a part of to Delhi Jewellery and Gems Fair (DJGF) as we had good quality visitors at our booth. We are confident that the expo will have a huge impact on the B2B segment of the industry. We would like to appreciate the work done by UBM, in putting together a fabulous expo. " 