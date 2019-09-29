Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express commercial run from Oct 5, booking opens

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The first commercial run of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5 and booking of tickets is now open on the IRCTC website, the Railways said on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3 from Delhi on its inaugural run.The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route. PTI ASG SKC TIRTIR