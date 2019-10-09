Delhi L-G directs MCDs to increase online services for issuance of birth, death certificates

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed the three municipal corporations to increase online services for issuance of birth and death certificates in line with the goal of 'Digital India'. The L-G directed municipal commissioners to review the functioning of registrars and sub-registrars, and ensure that the first copy of birth certificates is provided to the parents by the respective hospitals at the time of discharge. In a statement issued by the L-G office, Baijal said there is a huge potential to increase online issuance of certificates through wide publicity, simpler processes and user-friendly interface. "The L-G exhorted that municipal bodies should brace up providing citizen services through online modes and promote ease of living in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," it read. The L-G office said approximately 10 lakh birth and death certificates are issued in Delhi every year. According to data, 10,09,873 birth and death certificates were issued by municipal corporations last year, out of which 2,49,368 (24 per cent) were issued online and rest of the certificates were issued offline. PTI BUN SNE