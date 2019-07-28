Delhi labour dept committee to scrutinise performance of officers

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The labour department of the Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to scrutinise the performance of its officers, a move aimed at identifying non-performing and tainted babus.According to an order issued by the department, the committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.The panel has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Labour Commissioner M K Dwivedi.Earlier this month, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed the Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the DDA, police commissioner and municipal commissioners to identify "tainted" officers and "compulsorily retire them".It was aimed at weeding out "deadwood" and "dark sheep", and eliminate corruption and improve functioning of the government."A three-member committee under the chairmanship of M K Dwivedi, Additional Commissioner (Admin and vigilance)...is constituted to scrutinise the performance of Adhoc DANICS, DASS, account and planning cadre officers/officials working in labour department..." the order stated.It stated that the committee will submit complete documentation in the prescribed performa at the earliest to the labour secretary.Following the LG's directives, the services department recently issued a number of orders asking HODs to submit action taken report to services department by the 15th of each month.Widening the exercise to identify non-performing and tainted officers, the Delhi government had on July 12 issued an order, saying the service records of teachers, hospital staff, MLOs and information officers would also be reviewed alongside those of babus.Till now, service records of DCS, DASSS and Steno cadre officers were being examined by the review committee to identify tainted officers.There are currently four cadre officers working in the Delhi government -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DCS), the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Service (DASS) and Steno. PTI BUN DVDV