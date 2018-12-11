Delhi labour minister orders registration of FIR against firm for violating minimum wages rules

/R New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday ordered the registration of an FIR against an outsourcing firm at state-run Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital for allegedly not complying with minimum wages rules, an official statement said. According to the statement, the action came after Rai made a surprise inspection at the hospital in Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday, as part of the government's 10-day special drive to check the minimum wage rules notified by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation. It stated that the minister found alleged irregularities during the inspection and ordered registration of an FIR against the company. "The labour minister has directed the firm officials to appear before the deputy labour commissioner's office with proper documents on December 26." On Monday, the labour department had launched a 10-day special drive to check whether minimum wage rules are being followed in Delhi. It was conducted at 20 public and private institutions in north-west districts on Monday. The minimum wages applicable in Delhi from November this year are Rs 14,000 per month for unskilled workers; Rs 15,400 per month for semi-skilled workers and Rs 16,962 monthly for skilled workers. PTI BUNHMB