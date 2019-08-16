Delhi: Last date for pre-registration for RFID tags extended to Aug 23

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The last date for pre-registration and subsequent issuance of radio frequency identity (RFID) tags for commercial vehicles entering Delhi through any of the 13 toll plazas, has been extended by a week to August 23, officials said Friday.The last date for the same was August 16, they said.Lt Governor Anil Baijal on July 15 had inaugurated a high-tech toll plaza system, based on RFID system that allows cashless collection of municipal toll tax and environment compensation charge (ECC) from commercial vehicles."Keeping in view the difficulties being faced by owners of commercial vehicles and taxis in getting their vehicles pre-registered and subsequently obtain RFID tags for entry to Delhi through 13 toll plazas at city borders, it has been decided to extend the last date for it to midnight of August 16 to midnight of August 23," a senior SDMC official said.Transporters and transport unions had requested the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to "postpone the deadline of midnight of August 16 for entry of commercial vehicles with RFID tags into Delhi".The EPCA has considered the request and deadline for it has been postponed, the SDMC said in a statement."Hence from midnight of August 23, all commercial vehicles entering Delhi without RFID tags or lacking sufficient recharge amount will be bound to pay a penalty, i.e. twice the specified rates of ECC and MCD toll, during the first week, four times the specified rates during the second week, and six times the specified rates during the third week," the SDMC said. The ECC and MCD toll rates have been fixed depending on the vehicle category, the SDMC said.The RFID system implementation has been made mandatory for commercial vehicles entering Delhi for which arrangements of the pre-registration of commercial vehicles and sale of RFID tags and its recharge arrangements have been made at toll plaza and through mobile vans.Thirteen toll plazas, equipped with ultra-modern cameras and sensors, were operationalised earlier.In addition, six permanent points of sales in Haryana and Uttar Pradsh have been established before Delhi entry points, SDMC officials said.These points are -- Tikri Main, Bahadurgarh Bypass Road, Near New Bus Stand Haryana; Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Near Biswa Mill, GT Karnal Road, Kundli Sonepat, Haryana; GT Road, Anand Industrial Estate, Mohan Nagar, in front of ITS College, Ghaziabad; Sector-1, Heritage Village Resort, Maneswar Police Station, NH-8, Maneswar, Haryana; NH 24 Bridge, UP Gate, Ghaziabad; and NHAI & MCD Toll Tax Badarpur Haryana Border near Bharti Petrol Pump, Agra Road, Badarpur Delhi."The response in getting commercial vehicles pre-registered and subsequent issuance of RFID tags is encouraging, as around 50,000 RFID tags have been issued during the last six days. In all, more then 95,0000 RFID tags have been issued," the statement said.The 13 toll points across Delhi are: Tikri, Badarpur-Faridabad Main, Badarpur-Faridabad, DND Flyway, Aya Nagar, Ghazipur Main and Ghazipur Old, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, Kundli, Rajokri, Shahdara Main and Shahdara Flyover. PTI KND SOMSOM