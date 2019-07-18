Delhi LG inaugurates six major e-governance initiatives of DDA

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal Thursday inaugurated six major e-governance initiatives of the urban body, seeking to make the functioning of the organisation paperless and more technology-driven, officials said. The major initiatives are implementation of e-Office, Physical File Tracking, Provakil Application for Court Case Monitoring, Online Record Room Management, Ease of Doing Business: Online E-Mutation, and Online Allotment of Staff Quarters. Baijal also inaugurated a computerised call centre to facilitate citizens to address their queries, the DDA said in a statement. The call centre has been provided a toll-free helpline 1800-110-332 equipped with 30 lines and with another number 011-24690431. The centre will be responsible to attend to calls made by people to know the status of any housing scheme, land auctions, and or any details about various departments of the Delhi Development Authority. Query-based data will be maintained at the call centre, the DDA said. "The e-Office has been made operational in housing and systems departments of the DDA and e-office of land disposal and land management departments will be made operational from August 15. "Files will be converted into electronic format after scanning and paper or noting etc., including draft will move electronically. Physical file tracking enables tracking of movement of papers or files," it said. 'Provakil' application is meant for monitoring court cases which will facilitate monitoring 25,000 court cases of the DDA and to know real-time status of cases in various courts, such as the Supreme Court, high court and district courts, the DDA said. Online Record Room management will trace the location of each file in the record room. Online Mutation Application System under the computerised project is currently for residential properties. Industrial and commercial properties will also be mutated on line shortly, it said. DDA Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor highlighted the initiatives taken by the urban body for ensuring effective, efficient and transparent governance by reducing human interface and to make the organisation more citizen-friendly by adopting information technology tools. He said the major initiatives inaugurated by the Lt Governor will help in transformation of the functioning of the DDA. Kapoor also assured that the overall functioning of the DDA will be IT-enabled shortly. Baijal said these e-governance initiatives will help reduce public interface and bringing more transparency and accountability. PTI KND AQS