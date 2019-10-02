Delhi LG pitches for shunning single-use plastic, adopting Gandhi's values

/RNew Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday urged people to shun single-use plastics and called for mobilising the society on the issue, officials said.He was speaking at an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Rohini Sports Complex here.Baijal emphasised on giving up single-use plastic to safeguard the environment.He said the real tribute to Gandhiji would be to follow his doctrine of equality, liberty and dignity.All departments and offices in Delhi have been instructed to ban single-use plastic, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the DDA.The LG also released manuals of the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education. These manuals -- Jal Shakti Campus and Jal Shakti Gram and Swachh Campus -- will help higher education institutions in developing strategies, action plans and implementation plans for water conservation on the campuses and in the villages with which the campuses are engaged with, the statement said.DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor administered the'Swachhta pledge' to people present on the occasion.Meanwhile, Delhi Tourism conducted a 'shramdaan' on Wednesday and its officials took a pledge to not use single-use plastic in order to implement the second phase of Swachh Bharat under the name of Swachhta hi Sewam, officials said. The events were conducted across the three Dilli Haats in Janakpuri, Pitampura and INA, Garden of Five Senses, Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial and Azad Hind Gram. A MoU was signed by the DDA and the municipal corporations with the CSIR in the presence of the LG for setting up plants to convert waste plastic into diesel and other useful products.This will involve setting up of pre-treatment unit at three different locations for converting waste plastic to diesel, tiles roads, etc., in each of the MCDs. Baijal urged for segregation of biodegradable waste and solid plastic waste for better waste management in the capital.He also inaugurated the Fit India Programme at the DDA Sports Complex, Rohini, and an exhibition titled BAPU through the eyes of Artists at the Lalit Kala Akademi with famous Gandhian sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar. PTI KND IJT