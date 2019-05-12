Delhi LS polls: National security, unemployment, noteban weighed heavy on voters' mind

/R New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) National security, unemployment and demonetisation were among the various issues on which Delhiites exercised their franchise on Sunday. Anuj Agarwal, a 65-year-old retired Professor of Delhi School of Economics, said he voted for the stability of the country. "The country needs a strong prime minister who can capably lead it on all fronts," Agarwal said after casting his vote at a polling station in the Nizamuddin East area of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Sandip, a medical representative, criticised the heavy expenditure on campaigning by political parties, saying they should focus on real issues like public transport, employment and water supply. Muhammad Waseem, 21, a resident of Nangloi, said he voted for those who can give him a "real job and not someone who asks people to sell pakodas". National security is important but people are also dying due to distress over crop failure, Waseem, a first-time voter, added. Meena Jasotani, 47, a resident of Chandni Chowk, said she voted for the development by the Centre. Communal discord also weighed on the mind of several voters. Aijaz Ulhaq, 53, a resident of Chandni Chowk, said he needs a government which will keep all the communities united. Sanjog Singh, 47, a resident of Hari Nagar, said his vote is to defeat the divisive politics. Mohammad Rafi, 66, a resident of Nai Sadak in Chandni Chowk, also shared the Singh's view. "In the last five years, there has been a growing atmosphere of fear. So, many cases of mob lynching were reported. We never felt so unsafe in the past. When the Modi government came to power, we hoped that all communities will live in harmony with each other. But things turned out the other way," he said. A garment shop owner, Deepak, said he voted keeping in mind those long queues outside the ATM counters. "As a responsible citizen, I did cast my vote but as a small trader I cannot forget how my business suffered due to noteban. Also, the lack of uniformity in implementing the GST", Deepak, 43, said. There were also some like Rubal Sedhra, an engineer by profession, who opted for NOTA because he felt that none of the candidates contesting from his North East Delhi constituency were worthy enough. PTI AMP VIT GVS NIT PR AQSAQS