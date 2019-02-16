scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Delhi: Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Saturday.The accused, identified as Naresh was arrested on Friday after a case was registered based on an inquest conducted by the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Shahdara, they said.The deceased, Sunita, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on January 14, the police said.The case was registered immediately after the SDM sent the papers on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. PTI AMP BUN DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos