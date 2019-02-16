Delhi: Man arrested for abetting wife's suicide

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Saturday.The accused, identified as Naresh was arrested on Friday after a case was registered based on an inquest conducted by the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Shahdara, they said.The deceased, Sunita, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on January 14, the police said.The case was registered immediately after the SDM sent the papers on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. PTI AMP BUN DIVDIV