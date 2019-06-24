Delhi man convicted of flouting SC orders on bursting firecrackers

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man here and later granted him bail for flouting Supreme Court orders on bursting firecrackers beyond the permitted hours. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Singh convicted Delhi resident Mayank Singh under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). The court then admonished Singh and granted him bail. "Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and also the fact that the convict is facing trial for bursting the firecrackers, I am of considered view that ends of justice would be met if the convict is admonished," the judge said. According to the complaint, on November 7, 2018, Singh was found bursting firecrackers after 10 pm in violation of the apex court-ordered cut-off hour despite being directed by the police to abstain from doing so. Sub-Inspector Khajan Singh of Paharganj police station, who was also an eyewitness in the case, deposed that he along with Constable Hazari Lal were passing near Sangat Rashan Chowk when they saw Mayank Singh bursting firecrackers after 10 pm. Singh did not abstain from bursting firecrackers despite being told that it was in violation of the apex court order. PTI LLP LLPCK