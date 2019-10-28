Delhi: Man falls to death from rooftop on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the rooftop of a building on Diwali in West Delhi's Tagore Garden Extension, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Sanjay, was suspectedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.Sanjay, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, came to Delhi about 10 months ago and was working as a helper in a restaurant, the police said.He was celebrating Diwali with his group of friends on the rooftop of the building. They had a few drinks and then all of them went to sleep after dinner, a senior police officer said.Later in the night, Sanjay woke up and was urinating but a tap, which he was holding for support, broke and he fell from the rooftop, the officer said. The man landed on a cycle rickshaw with his face down, he said.Sanjay's body was found lying in C-block of Tagore Garden extension this morning, the officer said. A team of forensic experts visited the spot and suggested it to be a case of accidental fall from height, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body will be handed over to Sanjay's family after the post-mortem, the police said. PTI AMP AD