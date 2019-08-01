Delhi man held after seizure of 5 kg heroin in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) One person was arrested following the recovery of 5 kg heroin in Punjab's Kapurthala during an intelligence-based operation in which 1 kg of the narcotic was found concealed in 10 boxes of a popular soap brand, police said. The accused, identified as Kapil Arora of Delhi's Vikaspuri, was arrested and an FIR registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said. Arora was reported to be running the drug racket with his close aide Deepak Kumar of Delhi's Hari Nagar. Neither of them have a criminal record, the DGP said. He said Arora had arrived from New Delhi with the contraband in a bus. The top police official said Arora confessed to having smuggled 6 kg heroin thrice in the past one month. PTI SUN CK