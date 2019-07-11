Delhi man, his 3-year-old niece injured after falling from Badarpur flyover

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A man and his three-year-old niece, who were riding a motorcycle, allegedly fell from the Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi on Thursday and sustained injuries, police said.Police said Mohan (33) sustained fracture, while his niece Dipti is stated to be very critical. They are residents of Inderpuri. The incident took place around 7 pm. "On reaching spot, it was learnt that a man and a girl fell from the flyover and were taken to a nearby hospital by the people. A Bullet motorcycle was found in an accidental condition on Badarpur flyover on the carriage way towards Faridabad," a senior police officer said.A case has been registered and police are trying to gather the CCTV footage of the incident, the officer added.Police are probing the sequence of events and if the motorcycle was hit by any other vehicle before the two fell. Statement of the injured is being taken and action shall be taken accordingly, police said. PTI AMP NIT SOMSOM