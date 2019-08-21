Delhi man killed as speeding cluster bus hits his scooter

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly after a speeding cluster bus hit his scooter at Shahjahan Road here, police said on Wednesday. Aman Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Khan Market, died in the accident which took place on Monday evening, they said. The cluster bus was coming from India Gate on the Shahjahan Road when it hit Kumar who was riding the scooter, police said. According to police, Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital by a passerby in a car. Kumar succumbed during treatment, they said. A case was registered at Tughlak Road police station, a senior police officer said. The accused, who was arrested from the spot, has been identified as Balwant Singh (42), the officer added. The bus was seized, police said. The medical examination of the accused was also done to check if he was under the influence of alcohol, police said, adding that the reports are awaited. A crime team also inspected the spot, they said, adding the matter is being probed further. PTI AMPCK