Delhi man stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly after he resisted a snatching bid in south Delhi's Defence Colony, police said on Sunday. The man, Shyam Bodh Sah, a resident of Greater Kailash, worked in a restaurant. The incident took place when he was going home on his cycle after work, they said. On the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, police were informed about an accident in Defence Colony. Before a police team reached, the injured was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a passerby van driver, police said. Sah suffered a stab wound to the chest and was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar said. A case was registered and the spot was inspected, the officer added. A juvenile was apprehended from Bhola Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur while the other accused, Rahul, a resident of Hudco Place was arrested in connection with the incident, the officer added. The knife used as murder weapon and bloodstained clothes of the two accused were also seized, Kumar said. Prima facie, the two men were trying to snatch mobile from the victim. But when he resisted, one of the accused stabbed him, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP CK