Delhi man stabs vegetable vendor, robs him of Rs 13,000, arrested

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a vegetable vendor along with his accomplices after robbing him of Rs 13,000 in Delhi's Captain Gaur Marg, police said Monday.The accused identified as Akif, a resident of Nehru Nagar, was arrested from near his home on March 29, they said.The incident took place on March 28 at about 5.30 am when the 40-year-old vegetable vendor was going to purchase vegetables from Okhla Sabzi Mandi, police said.When the vendor reached Captain Gaur Marg, he was stopped by three men, who were on a scooter. They allegedly assaulted the vendor, stabbed him and robbed Rs 13,000 from him, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) said.He was then taken to the Safderjung Hospital after which a case was registered and the investigation was started, he said.The accused were well-versed with the fact that vegetable vendors go to Okhla Sabzi Mandi in the morning hours to buy vegetables. Around 5:15 am, they spotted the victim and targeted him, the officer said.A knife, Rs 1,420 in cash and the scooter have been seized, he said.Akif who is addicted to liquor started indulging in criminal activities to meet his needs. He was earlier arrested in 10 cases related to robberies, burglary and snatching, police said, adding that efforts were being made to nab the other two accused.