Delhi man tries to commit suicide by jumping in front of metro train

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide on Sunday by jumping in front of a metro train at Rohini East station, police said.The man was identified as Pradeep Sharma (55), a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. According a senior police official, an information was received at 1 pm that a man jumped in front of a metro train while it was approaching the Rohini East station. He was rescued and admitted at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital. Following the incident, services between Pitampura and Rithala on Delhi Metro's Red Line were disrupted, officials said.Sharma was unemployed and was suffering from depression. His face and hands were severely injured in the incident, police said, adding that he has two sons. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM