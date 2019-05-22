Delhi, Meghalaya HCs get new chief justices

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Justices Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel and Ajay Kumar Mittal were Thursday appointed chief justices of Delhi and Meghalaya high courts respectively. While Justice Patel is currently posted at the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Mittal is with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Patel will be the chief justice of the Delhi High Court from June 7 and Justice Mittal will head the Meghalaya High Court from May 28, separate notifications issued by the Law Ministry said Thursday. Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Asha Menon and Brijesh Sethi were also appointed judges of the Delhi High Court, the Law Ministry said. With an approved strength of 60, the Delhi High Court has a shortage of 24 judges. PTI NAB AAR