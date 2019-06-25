Delhi Metro: CISF official saves woman as she attempted to commit suicide

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman was stopped by a CISF official when she was attempting to commit suicide at a Delhi Metro station here on Tuesday, a senior official said.He said the incident took place around 7:30 AM at the Inderlok station when CISF Assistant sub-inspector Umesh Panday noticed a woman climbing to the foot-over bridge linked to the station in order to leap towards the road below.The official hastily pulled her back and brought her to the station control room where her husband also reached after sometime, they said.The couple hail from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh and they had some dispute due to which the woman decided to take the extreme step, the official said."Suicides are quite frequently reported in the Delhi Metro and hence CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant towards these instances. The prompt action of the official saved a valuable life today," he said. PTI NES NES TIRTIRTIR