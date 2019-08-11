Delhi Metro employee commits suicide, streams it live on Facebook

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) An employee of the Delhi Metro allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his rented house here and streamed it live on Facebook, police said.The victim, Shubhankar Chakraborty (27), hailed from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, they said.No suicide note was found from his house in east Delhi's Shahdara where he was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a plastic wire around his neck, they said.Chakraborty had a fight with his father who visited him two days ago. However, it is being ascertained if he took the extreme step due to the fight. No one has raised any suspicion on the death, police said.The Facebook live stream purportedly showed him climbing atop a cooler, wearing Delhi Metro's uniform. He looked into the camera a couple of times, kissed his company identity card twice before taking his life.A mobile phone kept buzzing in the background as he allegedly hung himself. "He had joined the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in June and was a staffer in the Electrical and Maintenance Department," a source said.Suryakant Das, a friend of Chakraborty, informed Farsh Bazar police station around 9.05 am about the incident, according to the police.In his police statement, Das said that his friend Akash informed him around 8 am that he had seen a live video of Shubhankar in which he was seen hanging himself from the ceiling fan hook of the room.Das then informed about it to his other friend Rajender Ojha, and when they reached his house, the room was found to be shut from inside and when he peeped into it through a window, he noticed that Shubhankar was hanging, the statement said.The family has been informed and the body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary, police said. He has a sister who is married. His wife resides in West Bengal and his mother died 16 years back, they added. PTI KND AMP AMP SOMSOM