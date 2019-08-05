Delhi Metro put on high alert; passengers may face additional checks

(Eds: (Changing slug)) New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi Metro network has been put on 'high alert' in the wake of revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Monday. A fresh advisory has been issued, over an existing one, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region and carries lakhs of commuters everyday, the security officials said.In a tweet from its official handle, the Delhi Metro Rail Network (DMRC) said: "As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network. Please allow extra time in security checks." The commuters could be made to go through two-layers of frisking with a hand-held metal detector as well as a physical check by the CISF personnel at select stations that will be selected randomly keeping in mind the dynamic security situation, they said.Their baggage too could be checked twice-- first by the security scanner and then physically by the security personnel, the officials said.The 'high alert' is based on "non-specific inputs" and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials. An advisory to remain 'alert and vigilant' in the metro network was issued a few days back in view of the August 15 celebrations, they said. Additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams and security gadgets have been inducted to ensure that passengers face the least hassles while getting frisked and that any emergency situation is responded too quickly, the officials said. About 28 lakh commuters use over 220 stations of the DMRC daily to reach destinations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon. PTI NES RHL