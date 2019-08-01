Delhi min directs DC to issue caste certificates as per amended SC/ST act of 2002

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday said he has directed the divisional commissioner to issue caste certificates to aspiring job candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe, as per the amended act of 2002, officials said.The directive from the minister comes in the wake of Divisional Commissioner's office of Delhi issuing caste certificates under the provision of orders/acts amended up to the year 1991. "It has come to the notice of Minister SC/ST Rajendra Pal Gautam that candidates applying for the appointment of the post under the government of India, are being asked to produce caste certificate in the enclosed form, where in amendment made up to the year 2002 are included," the Delhi government said in a statement. However, the fact is that Divisional Commissioner's office issues caste certificates under the provision of orders/acts amended up to the year 1991, it said. Due to the difference in the form of caste certificate, the benefit of reservation and eligibility for applying to the posts under the government of India are being denied to various candidates, the statement said. "The minister has taken cognisance of the matter very seriously and has personally notified the Divisional Commissioner regarding the issuance of caste certificate up to the year 2002," it said. The DC has assured that this issue would be "rectified" and "fresh orders" will be issued soon, so that candidates belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe don't suffer, the statement said. PTI KND RHL