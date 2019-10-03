Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inaugurates 'Miss Trans Queen India 2019'

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday inaugurated the 3rd edition of the 'Miss Trans Queen India 2019' at the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri here.According to a statement issued by Gautam's office, Nithu RS from Bangalore was adjudged the winner while first runner-up was Shelly Rai from Chhattisgarh and 2nd runner-up was Bonita from Jodhpur.This is a one-of-its-kind pageant which presents the transgender community in a different way, and with all respect and humility they should be accepted as they are, it said."The Constitution has given everyone equal rights and privileges, and society has to change the way it looks up to them," Gautam said in the statement.Moving a step further, the Delhi government has already announced the formation of the Transgender Welfare State Board which would be notified soon.It stated that the board would address all their issues and problems faced by them in a timely and result-oriented manner. PTI BUN IJT