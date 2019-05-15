Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inspects blind school in North Delhi's Kingsway Camp area

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Wednesday made a surprise inspection of a blind school and hostel in North Delhi's Kingsway Camp area and took stock of the facilities being provided to students there, according to an official statement.According to an official, around 140 students are currently staying at the facility."The social welfare minister took note of the cleanliness, bedding, books, clothes, lodging and other facilities provided to them. He is happy to see the results and surroundings of the premises," the statement said.Gautam inspected the kitchen and found the food is of good quality and prepared in a homely manner, it stated. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD