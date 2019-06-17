Delhi minister suggests amending rules to check 'arbitrary' sacking of staff by cooperative banks

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The AAP government Monday suggested amending relevant rules of the Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003, to check "arbitrary" sacking of employees by cooperative banks and thrift and credit societies.Delhi Cooperative Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam met officials at the office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Delhi, and discussed the matter with them.The minister suggested amending relevant rules of the Act to make the approval of the registrar of cooperative societies in the Delhi government mandatory for appointment and removal of staff by cooperative banks, they said.At present, the terms of recruitment and termination of services of employees are decided by the board of directors of cooperative banks.The officials cited the example of Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank and Jain Cooperative Bank, which "arbitrarily sacked a number of employees, without giving them any hearing".The minister suggested that service rules of cooperative banks and thrift and credit societies be sent to him to develop a system for effecting control. PTI GVS DIVDIV