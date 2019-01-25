Delhi Minorities Commission asks JNU administration to hold inquiry into charges levelled against professor

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi Minorities Commission has directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to conduct an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the JNUSU secretary against a woman professor for making religious comments.Aejaz Ahmed Rather, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) secretary, had complained to the commission against Professor Amita Singh of the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, alleging that she had told him he looked like "a terrorist who has triggered 10 bomb blasts" on December 26.Singh had filed a police complaint against JNU Teachers' Association president Atul Sood and the JNUSU secretary for allegedly circulating fake news and trying to disturb peace, communal harmony and inciting violence and divisiveness on the campus.Following Rather's complaint, the Delhi Minorities Commission directed the JNU administration to conduct an enquiry against Singh, the commission said.In a letter addressed to the JNU registrar, the commission has directed the university administration to conduct an inquiry on the complaint filed by Rather by January 28 and submit its report.Further, the commission has stated that if the university fails to conduct a timely inquiry, it will take action. PTI SLB RC