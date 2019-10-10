Delhi MLAs have become less accessible to people, claims NGO

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A report by an NGO released on Thursday claimed that the accessibility of Delhi MLAs to the people has declined to 49.20 per cent in 2019 from 64 per cent in 2016.The report by Praja Foundation also claimed that attendance of MLAs in the Delhi Assembly has fallen from 92.4 per cent in 2016 to 80.30 per cent in 2019.The Delhi Assembly has 66 MLAs of the AAP and four legislators of the BJP."Citizen feel that MLAs have become less accessible to them. The perception survey data states that tue MLAs accessibility has gone down from 64 per cent in 2016 to 49.2 per cent in 2019," the report said.It also said that 33 of 60 MLAs ranked for performance have a criminal record as of December 31, 2018.The top three MLAs are Mohinder Goyal (AAP), Jagdish Pradhan (BJP) and S K Bagga(AAP), having an average score of 73.83 per cent, 72.13 per cent, and 71.88 per cent, respectively, it added.The report was based on RTI applications filed over the year and a survey of 27,121 people of Delhi, Praja Foundation director Milind Mhaske said.The Aam Aadmi Party, however, rejected the report, saying the Praja Foundation is a "BJP-leaning" organisation."For many years, we have maintained that Praja Foundation is a BJP-leaning organisation and their surveys are biased and in favour of the BJP. We do not participate in any of their surveys," Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP spokesperson and MLA from Greater Kailash, said. PTI VIT UZM IJT