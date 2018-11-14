Delhi Pavilion at trade fair showcases Signature Bridge, Mohalla clinics

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Wednesday inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF), showcasing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's major works, including the newly-constructed Signature Bridge. Mohalla clinics and new initiatives in the education sector are also highlighted at Delhi Pavilion. The trade fair began Wednesday. At the entrance of Delhi Pavilion, a model of Signature Bridge has been installed. The bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month. Announced in 2004, the bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011. Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Gautam said the theme of the pavilion is 'Rural Enterprise in India'. He said the pavilion also highlights the works of the AAP dispensation in education sector, including "happiness curriculum" in government schools. The curriculum includes meditation, moral values and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce human beings who could serve the society with happiness, Gautam said. PTI BUN SMN