Delhi people compare work by AAP govt with Centre for development of city: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday asked the people of Delhi to compare the work done by the Kejriwal dispensation with the contribution of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre to the city's development, accusing it of creating hurdles.AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged the central government has stalled all public welfare schemes in the city through the Lieutenant Governor and almost stopped the Delhi government from functioning by "sponsoring illegal strike of IAS officers". The AAP leader's comments came while reacting to the statements of BJP chief Amit Shah that the Arvind Kejriwal government has "failed" to keep its promises in Delhi and that the Modi government had fulfilled all its promises for the national capital and the BJP will give an account of its work to the voters in 2019 elections.Bhardwaj said let people of Delhi ask what work their seven MPs, who belong to BJP, did for the city. "Amit Shah has rightly started comparing AAP's Delhi Government with the Modi Government with respect to Delhi. Let people of Delhi ask what work their seven MPs did for Delhi. Let people of Delhi know they contributed to increasing the fare of Metro, they did nothing to stop sealing in city. "They could have brought an ordinance to immediately stop sealing but they did nothing. Their central government's contribution for Delhi was to stall all public welfare schemes in Delhi through their LG," he alleged. He also claimed that the central government stalled Mohalla Clinics, created problems in CCTV project, stopped home delivery of ration, and created hurdles in door step delivery of services. "They almost stopped the Delhi government from functioning by sponsoring illegal strike of IAS officers. Let Delhi compare this with work of Delhi government in health, education, water, power and other schemes for the people of Delhi," he said.Earlier in the day, Shah targetted the AAP and said at a conclave of the BJP's booth level workers here that Kejriwal, who claims to be a common man, is now moving around with security personnel."Where are the hospitals, schools, marshals in buses for women's security and CCTV cameras? The condition of Mohalla Clinics is such that filth and dogs have been found in many of them," he said.The Kejriwal government has "failed" to keep its promises in Delhi, he alleged.Shah claimed that the Modi government had fulfilled all its promises for Delhi and the BJP will give an account of its work to the voters in 2019 elections.He added that it was "unfortunate" that the Kejriwal government did not allow implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi fearing Modi will gain popularity. PTI SKV RCJ