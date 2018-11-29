Delhi Police ACP commits suicide

(Eds: With more details) New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A 55-year-old ACP-rank officer, who was suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the police headquarters building in central Delhi on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Prem Vallabh, was posted in crime and traffic unit of the Delhi Police, they said. In a note found from his office, he wrote no one should be held responsible for his death. Vallabh reached his office at around 9.30 am and greeted his colleagues. He then said nobody should disturb him. At around 10.15 am, he allegedly jumped from the window of the restroom, police said. He had joined the Delhi Police as head constable in 1986 and was promoted to the rank of ACP in 2016. He had served as personal assistant to senior officers of the Delhi Police, an official said. Vallabh was also awarded a police medal in 2016 for his services. He was recently hospitalised for 28 days as he was suffering from depression. It is suspected that he killed himself because of that. He is survived by his wife, three sons, who are employed in private jobs, mother and his brothers. Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the LNJP Hospital, where the body was kept and he met family members of the deceased and assured them of all possible help.PTI SLB SNESNE