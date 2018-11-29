Delhi Police ACP commits suicide

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A 55-year-old ACP-rank officer, who was suffering from depression, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the police head quarters building in central Delhi on Thursday, police said.The deceased, Prem Vallabh, was posted in crime and traffic unit of Delhi Police, they said.He had joined Delhi Police as head constable in 1986 and was promoted to the rank of ACP in 2016. He had served as personal assistant to senior officers of Delhi Police, an official said.He was recently hospitalised for 28 days as he was suffering from depression. It is suspected that he killed himself because of that. PTI SLB GJS SLB ABHABH