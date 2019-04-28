Delhi Police arrest gang of auto lifters

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) With the arrest of three persons, police Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of auto lifters.The arrested persons are Delhi residents Amit Kumar, Jitender and Haryana resident Annu Kumar, officials said.A car, a pistol and 10 cartridges were recovered from them, they said.While Amit was previously involved in six criminal cases, 26-year old Jitender was involved in two criminal cases and Annu in ten criminal cases in Haryana, police said.During interrogation it was found that the pistol and cartridges had been provided to them by another criminal, police said.The gang was planning to shoot down another notorious criminal, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail and efforts are being made to track down the other criminal, who carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on him, it said. PTI PKS IND