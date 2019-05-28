Delhi Police arrest man for abducting father of woman he wanted to marry

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting the father of a woman he wanted to marry after her family rejected his proposal, police said Tuesday.The accused, identified as Sanjeev, was arrested on Monday. A resident of Meerut, he was working as a delivery boy with an online shopping company and had met the woman a few years ago through a common friend, they said.Sanjeev had been harassing her family to agree to their marriage for a while. The woman's family had even shifted to their native place to avoid him, they said.The woman's family had rejected Sanjeev's proposal so, he, along with three of his friends, hatched a plan to abduct her father, the police said.In the wee hours of Sunday, the four accused went to the shop where the woman's father worked as a munshi and abducted him, they said.Later, they made the man call his daughter and ask her to marry Sanjeev as "he is a good person", they added.Suspecting that her father had been abducted by Sanjeev, the woman reported the matter to police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.The location of the number from which the woman had received the call was traced and the accused, who kept changing their location, were finally nabbed in Mathura, he said.To abduct the man, the accused persons had borrowed a car from a common friend on the pretext of visiting some place, the DCP said.Sanjeev's associates are absconding, he added.Efforts are being made to arrest the three and recover the car used in the commission of the crime, the police said. PTI AMP AMP DIVDIV