Delhi Police arrest Rajesh Bawana gang member

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a member of Rajesh Bawana gang for allegedly assaulting two persons and recovered five country-made pistols with 16 live cartridges, officials said.The 22-year-old accused has been identified as Sunny alias Hunny, a resident of Delhi's Pooth Khurd village.According to Gaurav Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (outer north), on January 4, an information was received from Maharshi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd that one Ravi, resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, has been admitted to the hospital by his friend after sustaining bullet injury.After reaching the hospital, the statement of his friend Mohit was recorded.Mohit told police that one Ajay, along with his associates, had assaulted them at Katewara Village in Delhi with firearms while they were returning from the house of their friend, the DCP said.During investigation, it was revealed that Ajay was earlier arrested by the crime branch under arms act and was brought for interrogation in the case, police said.During interrogation, Ajay disclosed about the involvement of Sunny and Manish in this case. Ajay gave specific tips about the hide outs of Manish and Sunny following which a Sunny was arrested on Monday, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is going on. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH