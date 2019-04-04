Delhi Police ASI commits suicide by jumping in front of metro

(Eds: adding details) New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A 46-year-old Delhi Police ASI allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a metro train on Thursday, police said. Ajay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police, they said. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the incident took place around 12 noon at Jahangirpuri station when the train was moving towards Huda City Centre. Jahangirpuri station is located on Yellow Line that connects Samyapur Badli in northwest Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, was on a medical leave from February 12 to March 4. He extended his leave for another one month and was supposed to join duty on Thursday, police said. "He jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station this afternoon, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Mohammed Ali. No suicide note has been recovered. However, preliminary enquiry revealed that Kumar was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for depression at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Kangra. Kumar joined Delhi Police as a constable on May 1, 1994. He was presently living with his family at police colony in Narela. He is survived by his wife, 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, police said. As per Delhi Police data, 11 police personnel committed suicide in 2017 and nine in 2018. PTI AMP KND NIT AMP TDSTDS