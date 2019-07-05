Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik visits Hauz Qazi to review security after temple vandalism

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Friday visited Central Delhi's Hauz Qazi to review security arrangements after vandalisation of temple led to communal tension in the area, officials said.Accompanied by senior police officials, Patnaik interacted with the locals and assured strict action against the culprits. They also spoke to field officers who were on duty in the area for the last five days.The visit was part of a confidence-building exercise and to assess the general security arrangement of the area.On Sunday night, a mob vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area after a quarrel between two people over parking a scooter took a communal turn. The tension has reduced since.A senior police official said the security presence in the areas has been brought down considerably. However, security personnel were deployed in Chawri Bazaar on Thursday for Jagannath Rathyatra procession.Till now, six people have been arrested and four juveniles detained in the case and more arrests are likely as searches for other suspects are underway, police said. PTI AMP AMP NSDNSD