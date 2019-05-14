Delhi Police commissioner felicitates students for securing good marks in board exams

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Students of Delhi Police Public schools, who scored good marks in their Class 10 and 12 exams, were felicitated on Tuesday, officials said. The students from the schools' campuses in Safdarjung Enclave and New Police Lines were felicitated by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik."As many as 23 students were awarded merit certificates for being school toppers and for securing cent per cent marks in various subjects," the police department said. Out of these 23 students, 18 students were wards of Delhi Police personnel, police said.Patnaik also commended principals of both the schools as well as school faculty for putting sincere efforts, which resulted in getting excellent results, the officials said. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB