Delhi Police Commissioner reviews security for LS poll

/R New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials regarding the security arrangements for the May 12 Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Special CPs, Joint CPs, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Anti-Terrorist Officers (ATOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs). Following the recent terror attacks in Sri Lanka that killed 253 people and injured nearly 500, Patnaik directed the officials to take anti-terror measures during polling. The DCP Election Cell gave a presentation regarding the preparation for the elections during the meeting. "The Delhi Police Commissioner has also directed officials to follow guidelines issued by the Election Commission," said Anil Mittal, Additional Public Relations Officer (Delhi Police). Patnaik also directed for high security arrangements at critical and sensitive booths. He also asked the officials to keep an eye on activities along the Delhi borders, he said. Polling for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will be held on May 12 in the sixth phase of the seven-phased 2019 general election. PTI AMP AQS