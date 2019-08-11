Delhi police conducts mock drill ahead of I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi police conducted a mock bomb drill at the Tibetan woolen market near Jama Masjid on Sunday, officials said. The police personnel had to defuse a dummy bomb as part of the drill to ensure that the forces can respond quickly and competently in any such emergency situation, a senior officer said. A similar mock drill was also conducted on Saturday at the Karol Bagh market, the officer added. PTI AMPHMB