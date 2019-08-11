Delhi Police constable dragged by car, robbed of service pistol

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was robbed of his service pistol and left injured after being dragged for a few metres by a car in Rohini's Sector-20 allegedly when he was chasing a murder accused, officials said on Sunday. The constable, Kavinder, was on patrolling duty on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday when the incident took place, police said. The murder accused, Sonu Dabas, who is a moneylender, and his accomplice Ashok were arrested while a juvenile, who accompanied them, was apprehended in connection with the incident, they said, adding that the pistol was also recovered. The three accused were conducting a recce to take revenge on one Sanjay Rana following a dispute with him, police said. Constables Kavinder and Rajesh posted at Aman Vihar police station were patrolling Sector 20 in Rohini when they got a tip-off about the presence of three persons, one of them a murder accused, who were driving around in a car in the area. The two constables located the car and were approaching it when the suspects sped away. As the two constables followed them, the car took a U-turn and came towards them, Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini) S D Mishra said. Kavinder took out his pistol and signalled the suspects to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as Lala, a local, tried to hit him, the officer said. Kavinder jumped aside and hit the window pane of the car, smashing the glass. The person sitting inside the car grabbed the hand of the constable who was holding a pistol, the DCP said. They dragged Kavinder along for four-five metres and snatched his pistol before releasing his hand. The constable sustained a cut on his hand, the DCP said. Dabas was nabbed from his village in Rasoolpur while his accomplice, Ashok was arrested from Pooth Kalan village, the officer said. The car used by the accused was recovered along with the robbed pistol and loaded bullets, the officer added. The third accused, a minor working in the office of Dabas, was also apprehended, the officer said. Dabas was arrested with two of his associates in 2010 allegedly for killing one Rahul, a resident of Kanjhawala. Rahul was killed allegedly after he failed to pay Rs 10,000 that he had borrowed from Dabas, the police said. The other accused, Ashok, has previous cases registered against him under the Excise Act and in connection with an accident, they added. PTI AMP CK