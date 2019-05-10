Delhi Police constable goes missing, probe underway

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old constable of the Delhi Police has been missing for the past three days, an official said Friday. On Tuesday, Dharamvir Sharma, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, had an argument with his wife during a function following which he left his home at around 11.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. When Sharma, a constable of the 2nd battalion, did not return home till next morning, his family members lodged a complaint. A case has been registered in the matter, Singh said, adding that police are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas. Sharma's car was found abounded near a drain in New Ashok Nagar, he said. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE