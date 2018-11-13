Delhi Police constable shot at in central Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was allegedly shot at after he intervened in a quarrel between two groups in central Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said Monday.The constable, Amarjeet, who is posted at the Patel Nagar police station, was in civvies when he was going to investigate about a criminal Sunday night, they said.He saw two groups of men fighting near Kunwar Singh Chowk in Patel Nagar and intervened to pacify them. The members of one of the group's felt he was supporting the other group and shot at him, police said.Police said he was injured in the stomach and is currently undergoing treatment. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused and some suspects have been identified, they added. PTI SLB KJKJ