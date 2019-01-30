Delhi Police detains Manipuri students after protest against citizenship bill

/RNew Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A group of students from Manipur were detained Wednesday for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lutyens' Delhi.According to the Manipur Students' Association Delhi, they staged a sit-in at Parliament Street, following which they were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station.They protesters claimed that their women colleagues were manhandled by police, a charge denied by the force.According to a senior police officer, 50 people were detained. "No women were detained. No one was injured. They were taken to Mandir Marg police station," he said. The bill seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims who had fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014, after six years of residence in the country.The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, has been met with widespread protests across the northeast region. PTI SLB AMP GVS