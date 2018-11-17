Delhi police digitises malkhanas across 12 police stations

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police's west district digitised all malkhanas, rooms for keeping seized arms and ammunition, across its 12 police stations on Friday, police said. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inaugurated the e-malkhana project of west district at the Punjabi Bagh police station. It has become the fourth district in Delhi to achieve complete digitisation of malkhanas in all its 12 police stations.The digitisation of all case properties, their bar-coding, packaging in boxes, arrangement in order in proper shelves/sheds marks is a leap for the Delhi Police towards achievement of the objective of Smart Policing and the Swachh Bharat Mission, they added.E-malkhana project will pave the way for handling of case properties in a more professional manner."Maintenance of malkhana has always been a priority to keep the case property in safe custody and its retrieval for presenting before the court and back safely. After digitisation, it would be easy to retrieve the case property and would also save valuable time and energy," Patnaik said.Data of all the records of government properties, details to whom the property has been issued etc are being digitally maintained, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.The bio-metric details of the person who gets the case property released are being maintained along with a photograph and other records, Bhardwaj added. PTI NIT DPB