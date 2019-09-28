Delhi Police files charge sheet against Gautam Gambhir, others in cheating case

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a city court against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.Over 50 flat buyers have filed a complaint alleging that they booked flats in a real estate project in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram in 2011 but it did not take off.Gambhir, a BJP MP, was a director and brand ambassador of the joint project of Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt Ltd and H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.In its charge sheet, the police alleged that "the developers executed Builder Buyer Agreement with the victims in June-July, 2014 even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan on June 6, 2013. Developers have been demanding and collecting money from the victims unauthorizedly even after June 23, 2013.""Investors have been deliberately kept in dark about the litigations involving hr proposed site of land. Authorities cancelled the sanction/ approval etc. for the project on April 15, 2015 due to default of payments of requisite licence fees etc. and non-compliance of other formalities," the final report said.Besides Gambhir and the firm, the charge sheet also includes the name its other promoters -- Mukesh Khurana, Gautam Mehra and Babita Khurana -- as accused.The report was file under various sections, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention), of the IPC.The complainants have alleged that "the project was extensively promoted and advertised and Gambhir, as the brand ambassador, helped in attracting and inviting buyers to invest in the project". PTI UK UK SOMSOM