New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police Monday filed its chargesheet in a court against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case lodged in 2016.Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand put up the charge sheet for consideration before a competent court on Tuesday.